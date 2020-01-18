I suspect mine is only one of many letters that you will receive regarding a letter describing Soleimani as “a skillful and talented military leader trying to defend his country ….” The fact is, Soleimani was a leader of terrorists organizations spreading death and evil across the Mideast. I suggest that he should be better informed and might want to read more from the following article from The Washington Post.
“Some Iranians have compared the funeral services for Soleimani to those held for the Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich, the Butcher of Prague, killed by Allied agents during World War II.”
“Soleimani was not a benign official. In 1999, he was among the Revolutionary Guard leaders who demanded that then-President Mohammad Khatami crush university student demonstrations or face the consequences. Current Supreme Leader Khamenei praised Soleimani for his staunch defense of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who has killed hundreds of thousands of his own people. Few Syrians are mourning him.”
Or the following from Student News source:
“This past November, thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country to protest against the regime, in the biggest challenge to the clerical rule in 40 years. According to Reuters, more than 1,500 people were killed by security forces, including units of Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard, and at least 7,000 have been arrested. The Internet was shut down for five days. Tehran has yet to release official figures of its own, which suggests the death toll may have been even higher.”
So, no, Soleimani was no General Lee or General Grant. He was a thoroughly evil man and killing others, who disagreed with him, was no problem for him at all. According to other news sources, he was responsible not just for hundreds of deaths but thousands.
You would think that we eliminated a holy, righteous man and shame on the USA and Trump for doing so. That is a lie and our media need to get with those Iranians who are now celebrating Soleimani’s death and publish the whole picture of this evil man.
Just my opinion based on facts that I have read, and I am not a Trump fanatic, just one who believes the truth should be told.
Katherine Main
Sebring