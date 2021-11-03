Workforce participation is stagnant or declining, leaving employers desperate to fill positions.
Employers virtually everywhere are searching for employees, who seem in short supply even as unemployment claims continue to fall from their pandemic-driven heights.
Florida’s September unemployment of 4.9% was down .1% from August’s figure.
It was also about 2.3% of what it was the previous year, according to the state Department of Labor.
Yet many employers remain desperate for workers. Many are raising their entry-level wages. In some cases, unskilled, entry-level employees are making market-driven wages close to or in excess of the $15 per hour minimum activists have spent years clamoring for, rendering the “Fight for 15” either irrelevant or obsolete, depending on your point of view.
Across the nation, industries are facing a shortage of workers.
The situation may be a harbinger of things to come. The longer businesses have to deal with a shortage of workers, the more they will adopt technological workarounds, like the self-checkouts that are now in many stores and order kiosks.
The low unemployment rate may offer only part of the picture. Unemployment figures do not count those who are both not working and not seeking work. There’s good reason for that: You don’t want to count retirees, for example. But it can lead to a misleading picture when people suddenly stop looking for work for other reasons.
For the most part, our workforce participation rate — the number of people working or actively seeking work — is declining.
Florida’s most recent labor force participation rate (the percentage of civilian population 16 years and older) was 59.2% for August.
Experts, activists and lawmakers argue over the best way to get people back into the workforce, with proposals ranging from increasing the Earned Income Tax credit to subsidizing child care and transportation. These may be sound proposals, but they all deal with the issue at the margins. Child care and transportation didn’t just recently become issues for working parents. So why now are they deterring people from entering the workforce when they didn’t previously?
We need more answers if we’re to find real solutions, and we need those answers before enacting trendy new policies such as the universal basic income, or UBI, that theoretically would help end poverty by providing everyone a guaranteed monthly income but could make the problem worse instead.
