SEBRING — Sebring Parkway Phase 2 will start work in the next month or two, with crews first working on retention and drainage off the roadway.
After that, the county-hired contractor will start building the road, including a roundabout at the northwest corner of Highlands Regional Medical Center that will serve as a controlled intersection and new hospital main entrance.
It has County Commissioner Arlene Tuck concerned, along with residents and medical professionals that she said have told her their concerns, as well, namely how their patients will get in and out of the hospital or their offices and turn left to go toward downtown Sebring or toward U.S. 27.
Tuck said between the hospital, medical practices and the future site of a new Wawa station — even though it’s on hold — could create a traffic bottleneck.
She said she talked with County Engineer Clinton Howerton about those concerns, including the need for people to go to the traffic circle and make U-turns, but the roundabout is still the design.
Howerton said the need for U-turns is one of the reasons the roundabout is there, instead of a signalized intersection.
With a standard intersection, he said, there would be no way to build in a turning radius wide enough to let cars turn around. A roundabout, however, already has that radius built-in, and all cars have to do is drive around it.
Older people are not used to this, said Tuck, who said she herself is 74 and was concerned about having people using the roundabout for U-turns.
She said her daughter, who lives in Whispering Pines Estates off Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, has seen people approach a roundabout, and instead of turning right and circling counter-clockwise to get to a road to the left, they just turn left and take a shortcut going the wrong way.
A reporter with the Highlands News-Sun witnessed a northbound van doing just that at the Memorial Drive roundabout, turning left — the wrong way — to get to College Drive.
Howerton, who was giving the reporter a tour of Panther Parkway near its completion, also saw the van several months ago. He said Monday that he hadn’t heard of any wrecks involving roundabouts on the local parkway system, except for one.
Late one night, an intoxicated driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes on Panther Parkway drove through the center of the Sebring Roundabout, and kept going southbound in the northbound lanes of Sebring Parkway.
The driver had flattened three tires and destroyed the car’s radiator, unaware, according to reports, of even having had a wreck.
Other than that, Howerton has repeatedly said he was not a fan of roundabouts at first. As Tuck said Monday, they are more expensive, up front, and like her, he also figured they would confuse people.
He said last year that a reduction in the number of car-versus-car wrecks at local intersections that use them has converted his view.
The only conflicts roundabouts should pose, as long as people turn right to enter them, is from people being side-swiped by drivers not waiting their turn to enter.
HRMC’s roundabout will have two lanes, with the outer lane for people driving straight through or making right turns, and an inner lane for people also driving straight through or making either a left turn or U-turn.
Some of the work to be done first, Howerton said, will include improvements on the hospital property, which is owned by the county and leased to the company operating the hospital.
Additional parking and access lanes will go in place on the north side of the property to help accommodate the northwest entrance off the roundabout. The current main entrance then, once the road is built and the median divider installed, will still allow left and right turns in, but only right turns out.
The project did see a slight cost savings this month, at least for the county.
In a consent agenda item — one voted on en masse with others without discussion — the Board of County Commission voted to amend an approved contract between the county and Bergeron Land Development Inc. for the Sebring Parkway Phase 2 project.
The amendment reduced the $12.95 million contract amount by $149,824. That amount was already included with the total contract price as part of the agreement between Bergeron Land Development Inc. and the city of Sebring, Howerton said, to do utility relocation work.