There it was again, another replica Confederate battle flag being carried at another demonstration, only this time the demonstration turned into a deadly insurrectionist riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
To those who display that flag or a Nazi flag at demonstrations I would ask the following question: Are you indicating that you would like to replace our government with the type of government those flags represent, i.e., governments that supported committing atrocities against people they didn't like? If so, be aware that such a government could decide one day that they don't like you. Any conceivable good deeds those governments did were far outweighed by the evil they supported. You should also be aware that the leaders of both the Confederate and Nazi governments were cowards.
When the Confederacy collapsed, Jefferson Davis, its president, fled to a small town in Georgia where he was captured by Union forces. As for the Nazi government, when that regime collapsed, Adolph Hitler, its leader – and several of his top advisors – committed suicide.
In closing, because we live in the U.S.A., anyone is free to display Confederate flags or Nazi flags at public demonstrations, however, the vast majority of people know that those who choose to do so are displaying symbols associated with governments whose founders were cowards who supported evil practices they knew they could not defend. No glory attaches to either flag.
William Wagner
Lake Placid