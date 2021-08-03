With a new school year starting in exactly one week, there is the usual pressure on kids to succeed in their classes and extracurriculars. This is especially true for students about to enter high school and have college applications on their horizon.
A group overlooked at the beginning of the school year are the parents that obviously want their kid to succeed in school. Parents are constantly pushing their children to be the best students they can be in order to have them in a strong position when they decide to apply for college.
That being said, there are a few very common misconceptions when it comes to the final four years of public education.
The largest mistake that kids my age commit is that they attempt to join practically every club they can get involved in. Much of this comes from pressure from their parents, who tell them that this is a must-do in high school. As nice as having a large list of clubs and extracurricular activities sounds, it does not benefit a college application as much as parents may believe. On the contrary, students who find what they are passionate about and commit completely to it are students that colleges are more interested in. This can range from performing arts, visual arts, community service, athletics, and many other extracurricular activities in high school.
Simply put, it is better to have a student who is committed to their passion for service than a student who is average at everything they have joined. If your child loves service, they can dedicate their free time being a president of a service organization or even starting their own. This shows a much deeper level of commitment and interest than having that kid join countless organizations. It is a basic rule of thumb: quality over quantity.
Another large mistake that parents are committing are blindly telling their child to enroll in dual-enrollment through South Florida State College. The program is a great resource for our small town, but there has to be a certain amount of planning prior to enrolling. Many out-of-state colleges do not recognize dual enrollment credits from Florida due to the fact that we follow our own standards. For students wanting to leave the state for college, taking AP or IB classes may be a better option due to the fact that they have universal standards to follow and more colleges will recognize those credits. Even in the state of Florida, transferring credits can be tricky. With the right planning and knowing which colleges will accept dual enrollment credit, dual enrollment is a great program.
Finally, regardless of the path your child chooses to take on, support them no matter what. Especially when it comes to trade schools, they are just as important as traditional four-year colleges or universities. There is a growing shift towards trade schools that should be recognized more often. Some students simply do not want to find a job in an office setting and prefer working with their hands. These kids should be supported equally as if they went to study at a major university. At the end of the day, it is still their life and they should be completely happy with what they choose to do with it.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.