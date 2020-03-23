At a time where panic is more common than toilet paper, life has become nothing but stressful. Everything you can possibly listen about on the television is the newest number of infected patients or the latest drops in the stock market. It is all relevant information to the state of the world but one can only handle so much bad news that makes you think the world is ending. Just hearing the name of the disease can put one on edge.
If there is one thing I have learned in my short life time, it is that the worst times bring out the best in humanity. It sounds like a paradox in itself, but if you were to look past the blast of negative news articles, you would actually see some good.
One piece of amazing news in the fight of this virus is that on Wednesday, China reported the first day without a new case in over two months. While many are still in the hospital or in quarantine, it shows that the measures taken by the Chinese people had a significant effect. It takes 14 days without a new case to declare the outbreak over but it is the first step in reaching that time frame.
Due to this significant drop, the Chinese government was able to send a specialist team of doctors to combat the virus in Italy, the second most affected nation. In the same plane as the specialist team were 1,000 ventilators, 100,000 masks, 20,000 sets of protective gear, and 50,000 test kits. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio welcomed this plane along with the rest of the nation and even stated, “Italy is not alone.”
Also in China, Chinese scientists have estimated that the vaccine will be ready for emergency situations and clinical trials by April. Because of the nature of the pandemic, the process can be sped up instead of taking the normal 12-18 months. This Chinese vaccine is not the sole one in development, as the World Health Organization noted that at least 20 vaccines are in development. A handful of these are already in clinical trials, making it in record time.
On the other side of the world, multiple alcohol distilleries in our state have stopped production and began creating free bottles of hand sanitizer. In Holly Hill, the Copper Bottom Craft Distillery began using very high proof alcohol, then mixing it in with water and xanthan gum. This distillery is now donating these small bottles of hand sanitizer to local police departments and health clinics. In Texas, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also begun working on a program to help those hourly workers at the American Airlines Arena who lost a source of income as a result of the epidemic. It is still in the very early stages of development and Cuban has not released many details, but it will be a huge help to those who are being economically affected by the virus.
While these stories are not even close to the whole list of positive things being done in the world, it shows that not everything is hitting the fan. In a time in our nation’s history where all you can find is bad news, a fresh set of good news is like medicine for the soul. To everyone who is forced to stay at home out of necessity or fear, a Google search to find these positive headlines is a great way to spend your time.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.