Some good news
With so much bad news in my head, I decided to look for some good news. I did not have to go far because I can look out our windows and I see in our front yard that the power company is moving our electric lines from poles to underground. The lines on poles could take out power to thousands of families with one tree during a storm. I still recall the nine days without power after our last indirect storm hit us. This good news story calls for more information in our local media.
My next good news story is about Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Known for jumping in front of anything resembling a TV camera and making comments like “if you need to shoot somebody, shoot a lot,” he is now calling on people to buy guns. That is right! Judd wants more guns on Polk County’s streets. So, what does this have to do with good news? Polk has a grandstander for a sheriff and the good news is that we have Paul Blackman, a law enforcement professional.
Breaking News as they say on TV is that Desmond Meade was just announced as a one of the 2021 MacArthur Foundation ‘Genius Grants’ winners. His is known for running a successful campaign to re-enfranchise more than one million Florida voters. Google him to learn more about this good news.
The Highlands County Audubon Society had to shut down their meetings and field trips. The good news here is that they have revised their health safety protocols and scheduled some great field trips. To get a list of planned trips, call 863-599-0124.
James Upchurch
Sebring