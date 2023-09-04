Highlands County Fire Rescue regularly comes to the aid of folks throughout the county in need. This time, however, members of HCFR assisted families and schools in need of some assistance in the form of school supplies.
Before school started, HCFR and other county employees donated supplies for Healthy Families Highlands. Healthy Families Program Manager Cynthia Acevedo was grateful for the annual supply drive.
“The Healthy Families Highlands program is a nationally accredited home-visiting program that equips caregivers with the knowledge and skills they need to create safe and stable home environments so their children can grow up healthy, safe, nurtured, and ready to succeed in school and in life,” Acevedo said.
HCFR managed to raise thousands of dollars and was able to help out schools by taking supplies to them. Division Chief Billy Kingston was integral in organizing the supply drive.
“Healthy Families Highlands has been hosting an annual school supply drive for about five years now, which many county departments and a few community partners have participate in,” Acevedo said. “This year, Highlands Ccounty Fire Rescue went above and beyond to meet the need of not only those families that Healthy Families Highlands serves but was able to provide 160 backpacks filled with school supplies to be distributed at all the public elementary schools in our county. This was a department-wide effort resulting in over $4,000 raised for this cause.”
Back-to-school supply lists are long and costly. Between a long list, new clothes and inflation, some parents are really struggling.
“The school supplies donated through the efforts of Highlands County Fire Rescue will have a tremendous impact on students in need,” School Board of Highlands County’s John Varady. “Our schools ensure that when supplies are donated, at the start of school or any time during the year, those materials get to students and families in need. These contributions are greatly appreciated.”
“I think it is important to note that this school supply donation by HCFR is just one example of the types of community service work that our first responders often do behind the scenes to support their community. We see the work they do in the line of duty each day, but they really do so much more that often goes unseen, yet has a huge impact to help others.”