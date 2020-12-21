Wow, it didn't take long for the long knives to come out to glorify this fraudulent election and, to make it worse, some writers are defaming my home state of Texas.
Well, I say all their letters are a load of malarkey!
Some write 10 words a second, with gusts up to 50, and still say nothing. They still love vilifying Trump; you would think he'd steal flowers off his grandma's grave, and what's the kicker is that they worship a socialist, gang of thieves that could swallow a nail and spit out a corkscrew and know more ways to take our money than a room full of lawyers. They are all hat and no cattle.
Instead of letting us Trumpers live in your head rent free, take a look at your own honesty, fairness, respect for your fellow Americans and don't squat on your own spurs.
Well, I got to get back to gettin', 'cause I'm as busy as a funeral fan in July.
Merry Christmas y'all.
Jay Broker
Sebring