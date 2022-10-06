SEBRING — Flooding was not as bad in Highlands County with Hurricane Ian as it was after Hurricane Irma.
That doesn’t mean that some areas still didn’t flood almost as heavily as they did five years ago, but it does mean other places were spared.
Placid Lakes, where road and culvert washouts caused several problems five years ago, was spared that level of rain, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
However, places like Lakeview Mobile Village and the swale and parking lot in front of Central Plaza on U.S. 27, near The Home Depot, both filled up with water as they had before.
Golfview Road, where a culvert washed out in 2017, had the same culvert unearthed by Ian. This time, it’s far more difficult for the county to obtain another 72-inch pipe, and it may take longer to fix.
Motorists have been warned not to attempt to cross the culvert, which has been blocked off by barricades and piles of sand in both directions. People have crossed it anyway.
County officials have talked of removing the pipe altogether, leaving a trench across the road, until a new pipe can be found.
Howerton said that and any other compromised pipes and culverts will have to be fixed with identical pipes in order for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve those repairs as storm-related and not county-initiated upgrades.
Some of the fixes done between the storms helped alleviate flooding in some neighborhoods. Sebring Country Estates, for example, had flooding in several streets, but didn’t report the level of flooding it did in 2017.
However, spots along the way, such as Corvette Avenue at Thunderbird Road and Thunderbird Road at U.S. 27, retained water for a while after the storm. Thunderbird at U.S. 27 resembled a small lake last Thursday, and still had water as of Monday, runoff arriving from the subdivision.
Five years ago, runoff had nowhere to go. It needed to run to Lake Jackson, but the lake was full at the time. That didn’t stop Lake Jackson from overflowing its western bank by Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, taking out a seawall that was rebuilt after Irma.
Highlands County has long-term agreements with the Southwest Florida Water Management District on what to do about certain drainage basins that have flooding problems, including those around Lake Jackson.
The studies have not yet been completed. Howerton said the county and water district need to complete the studies before making any substantial changes to the drainage systems. Otherwise, they’ll flood people downstream.
“It’s going to take a lot of dollars to fix it,” Howerton said.
Flooding has made itself a major problem with this storm, especially in counties to the west. A bridge washed out on State Road 64 at Pioneer Park near Wauchula.
Not only did the Myakka River rise under I-75, forcing closure for a day, but the Peace River flooded, as well.
Floodwaters closed U.S. 17 in both DeSoto and Hardee County. On Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol announced that both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 17 had reopened, but State Roads 70 and 72 remained closed, thanks to flooding.