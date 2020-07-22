In response to the individual on the turnaround time for the Highlands County COVID-19 testing at the Highlands County Health testing site. My test on July 2 finally came yesterday, July 17. After asking since July 5.
James Jennings
Sebring
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 7:59 am
