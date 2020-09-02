Here is some information and facts concerning your Social Security system. It really doesn’t matter if you are a Republican, Democrat or an Independent because it all applies to everyone. Here goes …
Social Security cards up until the 1980’s expressly stated the number (1X3-4X-6X8X) and the cards were not to be used for identification purposes. Now, since all legitimate wage earners and bon-a-fide citizens (with some exceptions) in the United States have been issued a card number, it became convenient to use it for identification anyway and the NOT FOR IDENTIFICATION notification was removed.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, introduced the Social Security program (Federal Insurance Contributions Act: FICA). To sell the idea he promised –
1. That participation in the program would be completely voluntary – Today, it is no longer voluntary.
2. That participants would only pay into the program 1% of the first $1,400 of their annual incomes – Today, each wage earner pays 7.65% of the first $90,000. However, if you are self-employed you must pay 15% of the first $90,000.
3. That the money the participants elected to put into the program would be deductible from their income for tax purposes each year – Social Security payments are no longer tax deductible.
4. That the money the participants put into the independent program or ‘trust fund,’ would remain in the trust fund rather than put into the general operating fund. The payment into the program, therefore, would only be used to fund the Social Security Retirement Program and no other government system – Under President Johnson, a Democrat, the money was moved to the General Operating Fund and used by other government agencies or programs.
And!
5. That the annuity payments to retirees would never be taxed as income – Under President Clinton and Vice President Gore, up to 85% of your Social Security annuity payment can be taxed.
Since many of us have paid into FICA for a number of years and are now getting a monthly Social Security check (or deposit), surprisingly we find that 85% of the money we paid to the Federal government to ‘put away’ for our retirement has been highjacked – here are some interesting questions and answers:
Q: Which political party moved Social Security money from the ‘trust fund’ and put it into the general fund so that Congress could spend it?
A: It was the democratically controlled House and Senate.
Q: Which political party eliminated the Income Tax Deduction for Social Security (FICA) withholding?
A: The Democratic Party controlled White House and Congress.
Q: Which political party started taxing Social Security annuities?
A: The Democratic Party with Vice President Al Gore casting the ‘tie-breaking’ vote.
Q: Which political party decided to start giving immigrants Social Security annuity payments?
A: It was President Jimmy Carter and the Democrat leadership. Immigrants moving into the United States without paying into the ‘trust fund’ began receiving Social Security payments upon reaching age 65.
So, the Democrats having violated numerous times the original contract (FICA) with U.S. citizens, written and authorized by their own party, are telling us that the Republican Party wants to take the Social Security program away! Sadly, there are many uniformed citizens who actually believe it. What was once a landmark program designed and promised to the working public, however adulterated many times by the Democratic Party, the Democrats now want us believing that the Republican Party is bent on jettisoning the one program that, at least, gives back a portion of that which workers paid the price of their labor.
I’ve taken this information and vetted it as thoroughly as I could. If I’m in error, please make it known through this paper and I’ll correct my mistake. Just make sure it’s true and accurate!
Let’s all sing from the same sheet of music; Let’s all sing “God Bless America” together.
