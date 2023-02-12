Super Bowl Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during an NFL football Super Bowl team availability, Tuesday, in Phoenix. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma.

So which school now gets to claim this season’s NFL MVP runner-up and Super Bowl starter?

Recommended for you