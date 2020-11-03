The Bible clearly calls homosexuality a sin and therefore unacceptable. Religious freedom gives everyone the right to share God's absolutes at any place and at any time.
One man and one woman marriage is God's design because it is foundational for marriage, family, and society. Same-sex rights supporters want everyone to celebrate and be proud of their behavior.
Biblical truths will be labeled as “hate speech” and promoting “discrimination.” But they fail to see their discrimination against God.
Some things cannot co-exist. God's absolutes and Satan's lies are not compatible. Slavery cannot co-exist with freedom and “all men created equal.” Abortion cannot co-exist with life and everyone “created equal.” Godless Socialism cannot co-exist with “unalienable rights” given to us by our “Creator.” “In God we trust” cannot exist with abortion, LGBTQ rights, and Socialism.
Wisdom understands that God will have the last word for all eternity.
Virgil Ullom, D.D.S.
Babson Park