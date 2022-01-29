AVON PARK — Someone is shooting crested caracara and other birds of prey in Avon Park.
“We’ve got one that’s been shot in Avon Park every year for several years,” said Nancy Murrah, president of the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay. She learns of injured raptors because she runs the center that fixes broken wings and other injuries that ospreys, owls and other hunter-killer birds incur in the wild.
She’s working on a caracara that was brought to her from Avon Park a couple of weeks ago.
“The one we got this year, it’s an adult that was shot through the wing,” she said. “I’m not sure we can release him or not. The injury is in the wrist, where their primary feathers for flight extend outward.”
The bird also had injured feet, which it sustained during the same incident, she said.
The birds, dramatic and fierce in flight and attack on snakes, frogs, and other small prey.
Murrah believes someone with a gun is confusing caracaras with turkey vultures because the powerful birds of prey feed with vultures on carrion. Just like eagles and red-shouldered hawks, crested caracaras are built for grabbing live prey and carrying it off.
The caracara looks like a hawk with its sharp beak and talons, has an orange face and long orange legs. It has a black crest on the top of its head. They are visible on State Roads 70, 64 and other rural highways eating road kill with vultures.
Puck, a male caracara that was shot through the chest in a rural area of Avon Park, came to Murrah’s care four years ago. She was able to save him but his injuries were too severe to return him to the wild. She now uses Puck to educate children and other visitors to the center about the bird’s value to the world.
“We call him Puck, from Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ” she said. “We got him as a boy; turns out, through a DNA test she is a female.”
But Murrah says she doesn’t need any more birds for educational purposes. Though the center released a caracara back into the wild near Sebring one year ago, many of them don’t make it and it is heartbreaking.
“The year before that, we got a male from that area that had been shot,” Murrah said. “It was an adult; it did not survive.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also got a call about an injured caracara in Avon Park.
“About two to three weeks ago a call came in about one being shot and we went and looked for it in the orange groves, but could not find it,” the spokesman said. “That same day, an Animal Services officer saw one in the same area on the side of the road but when she got out of the truck, it flew off.”
The killing of caracaras reduces the population of a beautiful animal that loves Florida. Some versions of the caracara are extinct.
“Whoever is shooting them doesn’t have a reason,” Murrah says. “No reason other than maybe they confuse them with vultures. But it’s not good to shoot vultures, either.”
Caracaras have orange faces, and long, orange legs; vultures have little red coloring at the top of their beaks. The caracara’s color changes from pinkish to orange with age.
“Every time one of these birds is shot, there are no witnesses, and no motive.”
Murrah’s non-profit operation helps about 800 birds a year from all over Florida. They helped Bunjie, the female osprey that was caught hanging upside down from her nest in Sebring. Murrah got her well and released her near a nature preserve on the Gulf of Mexico.
To donate time or income to the Raptor Center, visit raptorcenteroftampabay.org.