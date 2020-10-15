As a writer, coffee is a basic staple of my life. Preferring bold, dark and bitter, an espresso roasted bean, oily and hued the color of molten tar is my go-to. It’s not everyone’s cup of java though and something to keep in mind moving forward. I honestly believe a basic brew is a necessity for our soiree. A mere buck and a quarter a cup, times that by 100 and it is a Benjamin’s worth of stay awake power. Then there is the linen thing to consider.
Have you done the wedding dance yet? I think of one who stockpiled adult beverages in her garage for many months prior to the big day and somehow kept the menfolk from consuming it. Another enlisted the cooking prowess of her extended family to ensure those gathering would find the meal portions to their liking. Food is huge and the budget enough to spoil one’s appetite.
Whether you desire the culinary delights of decadent bites or a plate overflowing with Southern style fixings, the price is mostly the same. Blending the tastes of the guests however is like oil and water. There are those who will not touch a Brie bite with a cocktail fork and others who will be disappointed if the food is merely a gourmet version of everyday fare. How to keep everyone happy is beyond me, but likely well within the wheelhouse of whichever catering service we hire. That, along with the artful presentation of the meal, is the price driver. I hope to keep it under 45 if at all possible.
There are also those darn linens to consider. Renting table covers seems crazy, but the festivity of draped tables cannot be denied. Creating a mood of elegance includes my not having to iron dozens of huge tablecloths. This is best left to others who have received the gift of fluff and staging. It is a lot like writing in a way. When one buys a book, you aren’t paying 20 bucks for the bound paper and ink, but the magic within the pages.
Cake must be chewed over, too. The tiered wonder of my own wedding did not make the photos. We rely on the hazy five minutes or so slicing before it was distributed to the masses. If I even had a bite, I do not recall. Mostly I remember the faceplant. Exhausted by the day and likely a bit tipsy from all the toasting when the caterer handed us the top layer, boxed for our departure, it flopped to the floor. Working to wipe icing from my dress bottom, they struggled to salvage a piece. We waved it away, happily heading off without cake, oblivious to breaking a tradition we did not even know about.
No longer the rigid social events of the past, we now embrace the freedom to plan according to what works for the couple of today. It still costs a fortune, but at least we can decide where to focus the funds for their style of festive fun while easily checking off the something borrowed from our list.