Sometime back in the summer of last year, I decided to sign up for former President Trump’s text messages. I had seen his messaging system on the front of his podium at televised rallies and I was interested in seeing how his campaign was running such a system. So, I texted the number along with the code and I was signed up for the Trump campaign messages.
I immediately noticed that I was receiving more text messages from the campaign than from my family. However, I was really interested in seeing his campaigning style and understanding how his campaign was utilizing technology, so I stayed subscribed to his messages. Then, I made my second observation about the Trump campaign’s messaging system. They were extremely aggressive fundraisers, especially as the election approached. Nearly every single link that was attached to the bottom of a text message would direct me to a website that asked for a donation. On special occasions, such as President Trump’s birthday, there would be a message to sign his birthday card by donating to the campaign. I really did not take these observations extremely seriously until larger news media companies and advocacy groups took notice of the messaging system.
The New York Times was one such news outlet that ran pieces on the messaging system and reported that several people were donating to the campaign without their own knowledge. Their investigation found that on several donation portals, there was a yellow box that was automatically checked and was committing the person to monthly donations. Because it was automatically checked off, many did not notice it was even there and that people were led to believe that the donations they were making were a one-time contribution.
I even checked this out myself on a message that was encouraging me to sign Melania Trump’s birthday card and had a link for me to click. After putting in a name and email address, I was immediately redirected to a donation portal that stated “Please contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to get your name at the TOP of Melania’s birthday card!” Then, at the bottom of that page, was the yellow check box that the New York Times had pointed out and it was already checked off for me.
To this date, even four months into President Biden’s presidency, I still receive messages asking for donations to his campaign. While it is not as frequent as they were in October, they are definitely coming in at a steady rate. They still come with their link to a donation portal and I truly wish I had the resources to investigate where the funds go. Some news agencies have claimed that these funds are simply going straight to the Republican Party while others believe that they are used to repay the campaign’s debt.
Additionally, I do want to insert a disclaimer that the Trump campaign is probably not the only side that uses these fundraising strategies. The Trump Campaign just happened to be the one I followed and this column is simply a warning to donors, Republican or Democrat.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.