In a recent guest column, with a headline reading “Attack made on our country, Constitution”, the author ranted about Democrats, progressives and anyone who might criticize President Trump.
My first reaction was that this column was not worthy of a response because it was long on slander and short on substance. Here are some of the labels that the author applied to Democrats: hair-brained," “self-centered,” “liars,” “anti-American, fools” and “money-grubbing leaches.”
When I looked for issues and facts to back up his assertions that people who criticized President Trump were attacking our “Constitution,” none were to be found.
Much of the column was about the author’s reminiscing about his uncle’s experiences in World War II. I found this strange. President Trump, who avoided the draft for the wrong reason, has spoken ill of war heroes, attacked parents of war heroes, and described war hero Col. Vindman as “human scum” for giving truthful testimony.
It is difficult to engage in a useful debate with someone who believes that maligning the opposing parties is a substitute for addressing the facts. After reconsidering, I would like to propose that the author meet over lunch with some of us “fools” to explore what we have in common and how we might join forces to make a better community in Highlands County.
James Upchurch
Sebring