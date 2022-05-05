A longtime fan of camping, we’ve been all around the state campgrounds and like most folks, have found our favorites. Our preferred places to roll in for a long weekend are the very same locations however that everyone else wants to go too. Due to this, getting a spot takes a little effort and strategic planning.
I planned our Rainbow Springs trip well over a year ago. I waited until precisely the right day and time to log in and was absolutely stunned to be able to book an entire week bookended by both the weekends before and after. It was going to be 10 days of blue water bliss. I envisioned long languid days floating on the river and dipping my paddle into crystalline views of rocky caves and bubbling boils in snowy sands below. There would be grilling and chilling. I’d sip cool beverages watching crackling sparks from my campfire as lightning bugs drifted by in the darkness. Owls would serenade us under a sparkling of stars. It was going to be marvelous. I counted down the days and then oh hail, there came a storm.
If your home, vehicle, or life was also pummeled by the recent ridiculously freak hailstorm that blew through this region, I’m so sorry. Our camper also had the unfortunate experience of being in the path and while the damage could have been a lot worse, it was worse than we realized. Necessitating a new roof and skylight as the former had been obliterated and pummeled by falling ice, we held onto hope that the camping trip might still work out. Sadly, the delay for materials and extensive repairs meant our long-awaited trip to the Rainbow River was now somewhere over into next year.
That’s the catch with these amazing resources and campgrounds. There’s only so much availability. Unless I have the fortunate opportunity to enjoy the advantage of someone else’s unfortunate cancellation, I’ll be waiting 11 more months to try and book again. As our time off work approached, we made alternative, non-camping plans and had a lovely week away visiting family.
As I played with my new grand dog and enjoyed amazing meals and slow-paced days, I reflected on how lucky we were for this unexpected trip. We were having a marvelous time. I sometimes thought of how happy our cancellation must have also made someone else. I can only imagine their disbelief upon just checking and seeing a 10-day reservation open. I’ve happened upon that only twice in the past 20 years and booked immediately, then commenced to dancing and whooping. I sincerely hoped it was an amazing time for them too.
A connection with another Rainbow trip will materialize, but even if it is another year or more, I can reflect on the memories of that clear blue water. Our Florida springs are an amazing resource experience, well worth the couple of hours drive to get there. If you haven’t been, I’d encourage you to check them out. If you’ve made a reservation but you find you need to cancel, you can also feel free to give me a heads up.