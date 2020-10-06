LAKE PLACID — Sunday was a special day for Miriam Sondoval-Ramirez and members of St. James Catholic Church, in Lake Placid. Sondoval-Ramirez, 16, was honored with the Rose Achievement Award for her participation in church and community service projects.
While parishioners and family practiced social distancing, Pastor Vincent Clemente presented the teenager with her award at the 10 a.m. Mass. Afterward, a beautifully decorated social hall was the scene of an elaborate brunch, again taking precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sondoval-Ramirez gained recognition for her devotion to faith and family, her leadership qualities, and her willingness to serve church and community. Debbie Anderson, spokesperson for the St. James Council of Catholic Women, explained that the Diocese of Venice asked each parish to choose a girl who is worthy of this honor.
Anderson said the criteria was to single out a teen who attends Mass regularly and is involved in church functions. Sondoval-Ramirez is not only a reader during Mass, but also an altar server. Plus, even though she has already received the Sacrament of Confirmation, she continues to attend instructional classes to learn even more about her faith.
Most of the time Sondoval-Ramirez attends the Spanish-speaking parish, Mision Catolica Santiago Apostol, in Lake Placid, which is administered through St. James Parish. She also helps pass out food to the Hispanic community.
In addition to her dedication to her church, Sondoval-Ramirez volunteers for school and community events. She is a sophomore at Lake Placid High School. Her goal is to graduate with honors and someday become an OB-GYN doctor. She says she has lived in Lake Placid her whole life. Her parents are Juan and Sandra Sondoval-Ramirez.
Carol Smart, president of the Council of Catholic Women in Lake Placid, prepared the wording for the award and signed it. On April 10, 2021, Bishop Frank Dewayne will again honor Sondoval-Ramirez with the Golden-Rose Award in Venice, Fla.