SEBRING — Alicia V. Sorrells, 29, whose address was redacted, was arrested Monday evening by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
A deputy contacted the victim in the incident who said Sorrells and he had a verbal altercation. The victim stated he sat down in a chair and that’s when Sorrells allegedly armed herself with a frying pan in one hand and a steak knife in the other.
The victim said she stood over him and held the weapons above her shoulders and stated she would kill the victim. The victim said he feared for his life. The victim said the defendant was intoxicated.
The deputy made contact with the crying defendant. The deputy wrote she smelled of alcohol and was unstable on her feet and did not speak to the deputy.
There was a witness who was in the kitchen. The witness corroborated the victim’s story and said she feared Sorrell would carry out her threats.