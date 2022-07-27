Choco Taco Discontinued

This undated photo provided by Unilever shows the Choco Taco. Klondike has announced it's discontinuing the ice cream treat. A Klondike brand representative said in an emailed statement, Monday, July 25, 2022, that the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both its 1 count and 4 count sizes. 

 CLAIRE GRUMMON/UNILEVER via AP

Choco Taco, a favored poolside cuisine for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," said a Klondike representative in an email. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."

Recommended for you