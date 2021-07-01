Editor’s note: Mary Ann Sotero, of Lake Placid, won first place in NU-HOPE Elder Care’s recent essay contest, “Through the Eyes of a Senior.” Her essay is below.
My husband, Jose, is 94 and in perfect physical condition, but he has his family’s curse of Dementia. I am 76 and have myalgia encephalomyelitis (formerly called chronic fatigue) and Immune Dysfunction Syndrome, with approximately 95 symptoms. We want to stay together for the rest of our lives.
Without NU-HOPE, Jose would be in a nursing home – just one among many. NU-HOPE sends him meals and snacks, which would be impossible to do. They send me a respite giver, so I get a little break from watching 24 hours a day which made it hard for me. I can read a book, take a nap, etc.
We both love Rose White. She was the perfect choice when they chose her. And I have a friend. Neither Jose nor I have family in Florida. She teases him and gets him to do things I can’t, like take a shower or go for a short walk. My life would be infinitely harder, maybe even impossible, without her and NU-HOPE.
Even the Thrift Shop plays a part. Lionel is looking for a transport chair for me to help with my balance problems. Without NU-HOPE, we’d probably both be in a nursing home. How truly lucky we are that little old Lake Placid has this organization.
Sincerely,
Mary Ann Sotero
P.S. Forgot that Rose will do a little cooking for us two and wash Jose’s clothes. And NU-HOPE gives us handi-wipes, diapers, and bed pads.
P.P.S. This may seem a bit long, but I have a master’s degree in Library Science and the magnet on my refrigerator says, “A librarian is never at a loss for words!”