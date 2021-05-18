If you were to ask senior citizens what their biggest concerns were, high prescription drug prices would likely be a popular answer. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto believes he has a way to alleviate some of those concerns, with H.R. 3, which allows Medicare to negotiate with drug companies for better prices.
“I was proud to co-sponsor and vote for H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now act when it passed last term,” Soto said. “The senate didn’t pass it. We have to work on it this time.”
Soto, the representative from District 9, which covers Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties, appeared at an online news conference with the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans on Monday, to talk about the 2021 version of H.R. 3, or the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.
“The biggest thing it does is gives Medicare the power to negotiate directly with the drug companies,” he said. “This is what the VA health system and Medicaid already does. This is what normally those of us who believe in the free market urge to happen to get the best prices for our seniors.”
Barbara DeVane, with the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, said Americans pay three times as much for name-brand prescription drugs as the rest of the world and she was supporting the bill to put seniors in the state on a level playing field with the rest of the world.
The bill would prevent companies from charging more than “120% of the average price in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.”
Soto said the bill wouldn’t just save money for Medicare recipients, but would serve all Americans.
“Negotiation for Medicare would already be a huge thing, the fact that it applies to all private insurance means that every American with private insurance can enjoy the lower drug prices and it allows us to stop getting ripped off compared to other countries,” he said. “We pay by far the most in the world. We have a lot of innovation and that’s a good thing but it doesn’t mean we should have your average American on Medicare get ripped off.”
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America adamantly opposes the bill, saying it will have a negative impact on the industry’s ability to develop new drugs.
“The American people want to end the pandemic, get the economy back on track and make health care more affordable and predictable,” Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said in a statement when the bill was reintroduced last month. “Instead, House leaders have introduced the same old divisive drug pricing proposal that will put more barriers between patients and their medicines. It will also destroy an estimated one million American jobs, cede our leadership in life sciences, and stifle the development of new treatments, while failing to address the broader challenges facing patients.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also opposed the bill, saying it could see 23,300 lost jobs in the state of Florida.
But Soto said it doesn’t make any sense for Americans to be paying more money than others for the exact same drug, when so many people are having a tough time paying for their prescriptions now and the fact that H.R. 3 will cap the out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions to $2,000 for Medicare participants.
“Another key part is it creates a $2,000 out-of-pocket limit on prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries,” Soto said. “This is key. So many of my constituents, seniors, who are drawing social security, maybe drawing a small pension, they run out of money by the end of the month so they have to cut their medications in half, in quarters, waiting for that Social Security check to come in next month. This is very dangerous. This puts seniors at risk health-wise. It is a travesty that seniors end up having too many out-of-pocket expenses. That cap is going to be really important.”