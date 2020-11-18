A recent guest columnist made so many misstatements of fact that it is hard to count them all.
Let me give just one example. The columnist stated that Joe Biden wants to defund the police. In a CBS News interview in June, Biden stated explicitly that he does not support defunding the police. He stated the same in an opinion he wrote for USA Today that same month. These facts are easily verified.
When Donald Trump made the false claim on Twitter Nov. 7, "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!," Twitter included the comment "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted."
Viewpoints should be for sharing opinions, not stating false facts with no supporting evidence.
Joe Biden has called for all of us to "put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature." Whether or not he is sworn in on Jan. 20th, this is sound advice.
Dick Bipes
Lake Placid