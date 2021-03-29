Had the privilege and pure delight to experience a dress rehearsal of "The Sound of Music" at the Highlands Lakeside Theatre. This was an absolutely exhilarating experience. The amazing talent was refreshing, costumes were authentic, stage and dance routines were perfection.
I left the theatre feeling “Sebring Proud.” So many dedicated young people, having fun, yet working hard in a commitment. A really, really “feel good” evening.
As a gentle reminder dates are: March 26 - April 11.
M. Lewis
Sebring