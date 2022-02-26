SEBRING — Walking into Sebring High School on Thursday afternoon was like walking into an enchanted world full of fairies and mythical beings. The cafeteria was the heart and soul of the “Worlds of Myth and Magic” for the 21st annual Soup up the Arts event presented by the SHS Art Club and National Art Honor Society.
The evening was a mix of different arts from culinary to ceramics and music to raise funds for three local families who are living with with life-altering diseases. This year’s recipients are the Henderson, Taylor and Richardson families. Makenzie, 7, from the Henderson family, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma and is confined to a wheelchair and takes multiple treatments. Colby, 11, of the Richardson family, was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma and gets treatment in St. Petersburg. Zac, 21, of the Taylor family, graduated in the Class of 2020 from SHS and attends college has been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis and has had a dozen surgeries to remove tumors.
Guests entered the cafeteria and were greeted by magical beings and picked out a one-of-a-kind handmade bowl to hold their soup dinner. SHS art club member Emma Fordham stated there were about 700 bowls made by different schools throughout the county, including South Florida State College.
Art club member James Allison demonstrated the making of bowls on the pottery wheel with clay. He basically hasn’t stopped making bowls since the last Soup up the Arts. He has lost count of how many bowls he has created personally but said it had to be in the hundreds.
The soup menu ran from chicken noodle to broccoli and cheddar to tomato soups. Multiple bread choices and scrumptious desserts rounded out the menu.
Diners ate at tables with whimsical center pieces or outside in the fresh air. The jazz ensemble provided upbeat music for the diners, led by Anthony Juliano. Student artwork was on display in the cafeteria as well. A silent auction that featured ceramic artwork, gift baskets and gift certificates took place.
Fordham explained the theme of the event was “Fantasy/fairy tales with a modern aesthetic.”
Soup up the Arts was held drive-thru style last year due to COVID. Being able to hold it inside the school’s walls lent to the fellowship of the event. SHS Assistant Principal Donald Ridgeway was happy the cafeteria was back in use for the fundraiser. Ridgeway also praised the jazz band’s entertainment.
“It’s a great event and the proceeds go to help those in our community,” he said. “There’s a lot of community support.”
According to the art clubs, they have raised over a quarter million dollars over the years and have logged in 25,000 hours off service to the community.