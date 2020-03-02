SEBRING — Heroes, with and without capes, were in abundance at the Sebring High School cafeteria for the annual Soup up the Arts event. “Be a Hero” was the theme for the fun and tasty fundraiser to help children with special medical needs in Highlands County.
The patrons formed a long line waiting for the doors to open. They purchased tickets and got to pick out a hand crafted, one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl to enjoy their soup and sides.
Art club students and volunteers worked for weeks to create the bowls from forming the clay, painting and firing. The patrons, or heroes, were able to take home a piece of art as gift of gratitude.
Artwork from the students was on display and a silent auction was held to raise additional funds. The Sebring High School Show Chorus and the Jazz band used their talents to entertain the diners. Sebring Art Club President Mariluz Guzman demonstrated her skills on a pottery wheel.
“I have created at least 200 bowls for tonight,” she said. “It’s for a really good cause and we can help the community through the arts. I love ceramics. It’s going to be my major.”
Cracker Trail Elementary School once again created ceramic bowls and volunteered their time at the fundraiser. The youngsters wore capes in keeping with the “Be a Hero” theme.
The three families that will be helped as a result of this year’s event are:
Roman Graham, a 7-year-old at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School who was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s Leukemia with days to live. In December 2019, doctors declared him cancer free but he still has to finish treatment and travel monthly blood work and other monitoring.
Sylas Ruetz is a 7-year-old from Avon Park who has been diagnosed with autism and other severe impairments in social behavior, motor functioning and communication. The needed funds will allow the second stem cell treatment in Panama that eases the symptoms of autism by decreasing the inflammation in the brain. The first treatment has resulted in improvements in the youngster.
Jazsmin Ganaban is a senior at Lake Placid High School and Art Club president who was recently diagnosed with a lung condition (CCAM) that will require surgery after she graduates. Jazsmin volunteered during the event and her brother, Brandon, played in the Sebring Jazz band.
Janine Ganaban, Jaszmin’s mother was attended the event with her family.
“It’s beautiful,” she exclaimed. “It’s amazing to see so many people willing to give; it’s beautiful. You hear it takes a village so often but you never really know it means until you see and meet people who care enough to encourage and help your child when she needs it the most. Jaszmin was struggling because she didn’t think she made that much of an impact on peoples’ lives. This program has made her see that there are people who really care about her and that’s going to be a real boost for her recovery. Thanks to everyone who made this possible and for everyone who donated.”