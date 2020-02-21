SEBRING – Soup up the Arts will be dishing up the homemade soup meals from 4:30-7p.m on Friday, Feb, 28 at Sebring High School in the cafeteria. The tasty fundraiser will help the families with three children with medical needs in Highlands County.
This year's theme is "Be a Hero". Patrons can be heroes when they purchase meals that will help families facing the financial burden of medical bills. The Sebring High School Art Club and National Art Honor Society have been hosting the event for 19 years and have volunteered after 18,000 hours of their time and raised about $161,000 in that time, according to Steve VanDam, SHS art teacher.
The Sebring High School art students put their creative talents to use in crafting the ceramic soup bowls. They also volunteered their time. Local businesses and families will make soup, bread, dessert and drinks. A creative and fun kid's area will give the youngsters a place to play and music will entertain guests as they check out the artwork.
Tickets for the event are on sale now and are $15 for adults and children under 10 are $8 and include the one-of-a-kind bowl to take home. Email for tickets at vandams@highlands.k12.fl.us or buy them at the door. Last year, VanDam, said Soup up the Arts event raised $20,000 for families in need.
The art students and club members are helping others they have never even met, and probably never will.
“Soup up the Arts is one of the most rewarding events that I've experienced in high school,”Mariluz Guzman, art club president said. “Knowing that you are making a real change in your community is an amazing opportunity.”
Michael Meeks is the National Art Honor Society President and is proud to be a part of Soup up the Arts.
“Soup Up (the Arts) has defined my high school career and has made me feel like I'm part of something bigger than myself,” he said. “It's amazing to see everything come together from some clay and cardboard.”
There are three families that will be helped:
Roman Graham, a 7-year-old at Sun-n-Lake Elementary that was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt's Leukemia with days to live. On December 17, John Hopkins All Children Hospital declared him cancer free but must finish treatment and travel monthly for routine blood work, scans and dressing changes.
Sylas Ruetz is a 7-year-old from Avon Park that has been diagnosed with Autism and other severe impairments in social behavior, motor functioning and communication. The family is trying raise funds to have a second stem cell treatment in Panama as it reduces the symptoms of Autism by decreasing the inflammation in the brain. They have seen huge changes in the first of the three treatments they plan to have.
Jazsmin Ganaban is a senior at Lake Placid High School and Art Club president who was recently diagnosed with a lung condition (CCAM) that will need surgery after she graduates.