For the seventh time in six years, the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) was one of a few chapters around the nation awarded the MOAA Foundation grant in the amount of $2,500. The grant looks at local economic conditions as well as the impact of financial stress on veterans in the community.
The chapter will donate the funds to support the Veterans Assistance Fund through the Highlands County Veterans Council, as it has done in past years. This fund provides food and financial assistance to needy veterans in the community. With this year’s grant, the chapter has provided a total of nearly $36,500 to the Veterans Council over the last six years. The chapter is also conducting an additional fundraiser to provide another $2,500 to the Veterans Council.
“Through the MOAA Foundation Community Outreach Grant program, MOAA, one of the most respected voices speaking on behalf of military and veteran families nationwide, can rely on its robust network of nearly 400 state councils and local chapters in all 50 states to help direct donor contributions where they will do the most good,” said Amanda Centers, MOAA vice president of Development.
“Helping our fellow veterans in need is all about taking care of our own and leaving no veteran behind,” said Colonel Robert Brooks, U.S. Air Force (Retired), local chapter president. “The first six iterations of the program proved invaluable, and we are pleased to continue our support and assistance, now and into the future.”
As an active member of the Veterans Council, the local MOAA chapter plays an integral role in the operation of the assistance fund.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers of the uniformed services, including the National Guard and Reserve, with over 350,000 members worldwide. As the nation’s largest veterans’ group of military officers and their families, MOAA operates exclusively for the benefit of this nation, uniformed service personnel, their families, and survivors. MOAA membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the eight uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members are also eligible for membership. There are nearly 400 MOAA chapters at the local level, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
For more information on the local chapter, contact Colonel Bob Brooks at 863-471-6318.