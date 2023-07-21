MOAA grant check presentation

Members of the Highlands County Veterans Council, from left, Dave Grey, treasurer; Jim Burhans, chapter member; Bob Brooks, chapter president; Glenn West, Veterans Council President and chapter vice president; Mike Borders, chapter past president; and Charlie Martin, chapter member, accept a check for $2,500 from the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

 COURTESY PHOTO/MOAA Chapter

For the seventh time in six years, the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) was one of a few chapters around the nation awarded the MOAA Foundation grant in the amount of $2,500. The grant looks at local economic conditions as well as the impact of financial stress on veterans in the community.

The chapter will donate the funds to support the Veterans Assistance Fund through the Highlands County Veterans Council, as it has done in past years. This fund provides food and financial assistance to needy veterans in the community. With this year’s grant, the chapter has provided a total of nearly $36,500 to the Veterans Council over the last six years. The chapter is also conducting an additional fundraiser to provide another $2,500 to the Veterans Council.

