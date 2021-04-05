The Panthers had an unwelcome return to conference play.
South Florida State College Baseball suffered a 5-3 defeat to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped a three-game win streak, including two mercy-rule wins, as the Panthers came back from a non-conference break.
SFSC saw the Manatee Matt Gelorme quite well to start the ballgame. Reid Lisle and Quintin Lindsey registered back-to-back hits. A ground ball by Nico Saladino moved them over and center fielder Zeddric Burnham scored Lisle and Lindsey on a single.
Two straight walks by Bryce Bitting loaded the bases for South Florida’s Hunter Wilder. He drove a pitch to right field and Burnham beat a tag at the plate to score on the sacrifice fly.
It was the only runs the Panthers saw cross the plate for the remainder of the game. Two things contributed to that: Gelorme made an adjustment and the Panthers just failed to capitalize in certain situations.
With head coach Rick Hitt at the state volleyball tournament, acting head coach Andy Polk said Gelorme’s breaking ball wasn’t working in the first inning so they were able to sit on his fastball. But, after that inning, Gelorme could pretty much throw it for a strike whenever he wanted.
However, they weren’t without their chances. And Polk knows that.
“We had guys in scoring position, and we just weren’t able to get that knock down to bust the game (open) or to get us back to a tie game,” Polk said.
The Panthers actually didn’t get another hit with runners in scoring position the rest of the game. An 0-for-10 performance.
Myles Caba manned the bump for the Panthers.
He retired the first six Manatee batters in order until a leadoff walk in the top of the third. Caba came back to force a groundout to second base and struck out the next batter. Then SCF catcher Tucker Mitchell launched a Caba pitch over the left field wall to make it a 3-2 game.
Caba calmed down, got out of the inning and worked through the fourth unscathed. Then things sort of broke down.
SCF’s Brayden Woodburn drew a one-out walk in the fifth. A single and another walk gave the Manatees bases loaded with only one out. Mitchell then wore a pitch and that brought in a run to tie it 3-3. And a sacrifice fly by right fielder Owen Ayers brought home two more to make it 5-3.
Caba forced a groundout to second to end the inning. That’s where his day ended.
Polk said from a “stuff” standpoint it wasn’t Caba’s best outing. But Caba fulfilled his role despite not getting deep into the game.
“When he comes out of the game halfway, and we’re in the sixth inning, and we’re only down by two (then) he’s done his job,” Polk said. “We would have liked to have seen him get another inning or two or things go a little bit differently that inning and maybe keep a one or two off the board. But at the end of the day, we had a chance to win and that’s the starter’s job is to give us a shot.”
The Panthers saw great production out of the bullpen as Logan Wynne and Jack Keeler finished the game for South Florida. Wynne dealt through three and two-thirds innings allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.
Despite the result, Polk and the other coaches are telling their guys they’re right with the second-place Manatees. They suffered a walk-off and some bad games in the first series.
“We just need to we need to play a full game and when we get opportunities to score some runs, we got to make sure we do it,” Polk said.
Polk emphasized the need for energy and support between the players when out there on the field or in the dugout.
“Your games got to be even keel,” Polk said. “We got to have the same energy in the sixth inning, when we’re down two runs, that we did in the first thing we’re up three, we just got to maintain that energy and do our best to play every inning as best we possibly can.”
The Panthers are back in action tonight as they hit the road to face the Manatees in Game 2 of their series.