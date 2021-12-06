AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates its new graduates with a commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:45 p.m., at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, SFSC Highlands Campus, in Avon Park.
The commencement speaker is Madeline J. Charles, who graduates with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). In June 2020, she earned her Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) at SFSC. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Student Nurses Association. Charles plans to earn her Master of Science in Nursing to become a certified nurse midwife and open a birthing center.
Approximately 346 students will have met the SFSC requirements by fall commencement. Of these, 26 will receive their Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), four will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), one will receive their Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), 108 will receive their Associate in Arts, 51 will receive their Associate in Science, 45 will receive their State of Florida High School diplomas, and 111 will receive career certificates or college credit certificates. Students participating in the Commencement ceremony will total 125.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for commencement is Thomas Bush, and marshals are Joan Briand, Kathleen Capo, Jennifer Groves, Robert Hampton, Dr. Theresa James, Cindy Kinser, Garrett Lee, Michelle Macbeth, Ricardo Pantoja, Dr. Mintoo Patel, Andrew Polk, and Tina Stetson.