SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched from the western inland town of Taechon flew 370 miles cross-country on a maximum altitude of 37 miles before landing in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast.

