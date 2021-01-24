JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (“Southeastern Grocers” or the “Company”) announced Thursday the launch of an initial public offering of 8,900,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its stockholders, at an anticipated initial public offering price between $14 and $16 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company is not selling any shares in the offering.
The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,335,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company has applied to list the shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SEGR.”
The Company will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the selling stockholders.
BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: BofA Securities, 200 N. College St., 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.