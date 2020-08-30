AVON PARK – Mark Souther is counting on the residents of Highlands County to load up his van with Hurricane Laura relief supplies. Souther will meet a fellow Jaycee who is driving to Florida from South Carolina. The two will then travel to Louisiana to distribute supplies.
Donations should be dropped off at: Souther Signs at 1103 W. Circle Street in Avon Park, Alan Jay Kia at 401 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring and Floors and Blinds, 3033 U.S. 27 N. and Jessica Hartline’s Allstate Insurance at 2151 U.S. 27 in Sebring.
Collections should include non-perishable foods, baby diapers, wipes, adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, first aid items, batteries and flashlights. Disinfectant, masks and other COIVD-19 related items are needed.
Please do not include clothing, water or toys as they can take up room in the van. Souther said the water is usually taken care of by the government agencies such as FEMA. He also said the water is very heavy and he would rather have the space in the van for items of immediate need.
Donations should be in by Wednesday.