Enjoying a sunny morning on my screen room watching the fluttering explosion of pine warblers sampling the suet block, the chittering of my cat pulled my attention away from the little birds. My spotted tabby was dancing around, using her tiny paws to bat gently at a dark hued worm that had somehow slipped inside.
Reaching under the chair to rescue the hapless wriggler, I separated the two and slipped the tiny creature into my palm. As I did, it tightly coiled and showed its bright orange belly. I was delighted to see that kitty hadn’t found a worm, but rather a Southern ringneck snake.
Diadophis punctatus punctatus, or Southern ring-neck snake, is one subspecies of the ringneck snake. Found throughout Florida, this overall black or charcoal-colored reptile is marked by a thin orange or yellowish line around its neck. Non-venomous, they are mostly nocturnal and reclusive. I suspect the sprinklers running the night before may have spurred it to the higher ground of my lanai. Averaging between eight to 14 inches long, typically you see them appearing just a wee bit longer than a pencil. If you do find one and see it flip over, you’ll notice the bright colored belly.
Boldly yellow and turning a lovely sunny orange to almost bright reddish orange color toward its tail, you may notice black spots resembling rows of small triangles spanning the snake’s belly. If threatened, the snake will tightly constrict and show the colorful underside as a defensive posture. On its wee head, the neck ring may be seen and is usually yellow or orange in color. Sometimes that circular ring appears more like a “broken” line than a full circular ring.
Anywhere where suitable habitat surrounds neighborhoods is fair game for this tiny predator. Think leaf litter and open grassy areas where their preferred prey can be found. Dining on earthworms, newly hatched snakes, and slugs, it is a stretch to imagine these slender, minute creatures swallowing anything that large. Though they have toxic venom delivered by teeth found at the rear of their mouths, they are too tiny to cause any concern for humans or their pets.