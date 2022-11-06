Enjoying a sunny morning on my screen room watching the fluttering explosion of pine warblers sampling the suet block, the chittering of my cat pulled my attention away from the little birds. My spotted tabby was dancing around, using her tiny paws to bat gently at a dark hued worm that had somehow slipped inside.

Reaching under the chair to rescue the hapless wriggler, I separated the two and slipped the tiny creature into my palm. As I did, it tightly coiled and showed its bright orange belly. I was delighted to see that kitty hadn’t found a worm, but rather a Southern ringneck snake.

