SEBRING — Excitement was in the air from the opening strains of the musical Call to Worship, “The Church Triumphant” by the special Anniversary Church Choir. Southside Baptist Church was celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The theme of the April 24 service was “Celebrating 75 years of God’s Faithfulness,” which encompassed the entire service.
Southside Baptist Church was chartered as a church with the State of Florida April 17, 1947 by 20 people led by Dr. V.I. Masters. The congregation initially met in a tent a couple blocks from the current location, 379 South Commerce Ave. The current land was purchased in a tax sale later that year and the initial building erected.
The first service in the initial building was held Easter Sunday 1948 in a building with only sub floors, no windows and rough pews.
Today the congregation enjoys three buildings, the main auditorium, administration and some classrooms, plus the Student Ministry Center and the large Ministry Center which includes a multi purpose gymnasium, state of the art kitchen and classrooms.
Featured during the service was a special greeting from Russell Lethbridge, the only living former pastor of the church, and video testimonies from children of the past three pastors recounting the faithfulness of God.
Lethbridge served the church from 1983–1999. Since 1954 Southside Baptist has had only three pastors.
Besides Lethbridge, the Late Reverend Leland Brooker served from 1954–1983 and current Pastor, David Altman has been Pastor of the church since 1999.
Pastor Altman used several passages of Scripture in the Anniversary message, “Celebrating the Faithfulness of God.” His wife, Teresa, provided special music with a stirring rendition of “He’s Always Been Faithful to Me.”
Following the Morning Service a potluck lunch was served In the Ministry Center where memories of the last 75 years lined the walls and bulletins from services in past years decorated the tables.
Pastor Altman says the celebration will allow the congregation to look ahead. “When we see what God has done, and how the church has grown, it can help us get a vision for the future ministry of the church.”
Church ministries include full family ministries on Wednesday evening, with Awana for children, Student Ministry for teens, LIFE for parents and young adults along with Bible study and prayer. The church also ministers to seniors during the winter season at its popular “Forever Friends” series.
Recently added ministries include a Gospel concert series which is proving to be very popular. Guests this year included The Inspirations, Mark Trammel Quartet and the popular trio Greater Vision. Concerts are already being put in place for next year.