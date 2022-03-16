SEBRING — You may not know his name but if you have ever been to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, you have probably seen him. Many race fans probably have pictures taken with him dressed in a cow suit with plastic udders. Craig Sowers is one of the original cow herd, Team Bovine, and he recently won the title of 2022 Fan of the Year from the 12 Hours of Sebring Fan of the Year Advisory Board.
What makes Sowers the Fan of the Year? His credentials include attending the 12 Hours for 50 years, almost without exception. His attendance for nearly 30 years has been highly visible as he and several friends walk the paddocks in highly visible cow costumes.
Sowers said winning the award was an honor and he was speechless. You might say he was udderly surprised.
Sowers’ obsession for the races started when he first attended them as a Florida State University senior in 1972.
“My fraternity brothers and myself heard about Sebring and we decided to come down for a race. You know, it was quite the time,” he reminisced.
Sowers said the environment surrounding the races were, well, a lot racier than they are now.
“We were impressed with the good time we had,” Sowers said.
He and his friends were more into partying than racing at that time. He may not remember much from that initial race but he does remember Mario Andretti won it.
After graduation, Sowers moved to Fort Lauderdale but returned to the 12 Hours and met up with his fraternity brothers. They made a pilgrimage of sorts each year. He tells the tale of how the cows were born and the herd growth.
“In 1993, one of my fraternity brothers wore a cow suit,” he said. “It was a Halloween costume. Just for kicks he put it on and walked around. So, the next year there were three cows and then the next year it was five. It just kind of grew from there.”
Fraternity brothers included Joe Sowinski, John Stacklyn, Allen Hallis, Jeff Sauders (local veterinarian), Pete Skinner and Sowers. They took a group picture of themselves that has special meaning.
“This year, I thought it’d be a good idea if we recreate that picture,” Sowers said. “This is a special year for us.”
Sowers has dubbed next year’s 30th anniversary as “Year of the Cow.” He noted there has always been at least one cow at the track every year since their inception in ‘93.
Also known as the Sebring Cows, they are local celebrities. Celebrities who attend the races have posed with them, such as Patrick Dempsey. These are not mad cows, they’re glad cows and love to take pictures with fans while out on their walk. It’s slow going down the paddock as they are often being pulled into a picture or asked about their costumes. Sowers said they all love it.
Sorry ladies, there are no heifers in the herd. What started out as a fraternity has remained one so far. Sowers said no women have ever wanted to become a cow. There is no set requirement to becoming a cow but you must get to know the members.
Craig’s wife Melissa, along with Sherrie Saunders (Jeff’s wife), would make breakfast for the men when they would come home on the weekend in the previous years.
“They could come and have at least a shower and a breakfast and go back to the track. I mean, everybody got dirty,” Melissa said.
Sowers was a resident of Lake Placid for 40 years. The couple moved to Jacksonville two years ago to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. Sowers will travel back to Sebring for a reunion with his frat brothers at the races. Sowers’ sons are both cows and have been nicknamed Holy Cow and Kristopher Cowlumbus. That will be the end of the line for the Sowers family cows as the grandchildren are girls.