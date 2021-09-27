MELBOURNE — When the year began, Brevard County’s tourism chief was cautiously optimistic about a comeback for his industry locally. But he never expected to see how strong the recovery has become.
Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis now is projecting that — when the county’s budget year ends on Sept. 30 and all the numbers are compiled — the county will have record revenue from tourism. This comes despite a continuing coronavirus pandemic and a 16½-month cruise industry shutdown at Port Canaveral that didn’t end until July 31.
The gains in tourism have helped speed up the overall recovery for the Space Coast economy, of which tourism is a major component. Before the pandemic, tourism was estimated to bring $1.8 billion a year into Brevard’s economy.
“It looks like we will have our best year ever, in spite of all that has been happening,” Cranis said. “In the last five or six months, we’ve turned things around incredibly. I’m pleasantly surprised. It’s crazy.”
The Office of Tourism is trying to keep that momentum going in the coming year, starting with a fall marketing campaign that will run from mid-October to the end of December.
It is expanding its target geographic markets and is seeking out higher-income families to lure to the Space Coast.
‘We’re the only beach in the world that doubles as a launch pad’
So is the increased space launch cadence, including more crewed launches from the Space Coast.
The Office of Tourism’s fall marketing campaign will continue a focus on recently successful themes of “plus space” and “only here” — telling potential visitors about all they can do on the Space Coast, in addition to seeing rocket launches.
In one 30-second promotional television ad, for example, images of launches are juxtaposed with images of surfing, boating, kayaking, diving into a hotel pool and zip lining at the Brevard Zoo. While the images play, the narrator says: “On Florida’s Space Coast, you can do anything. … Just don’t forget to look up. We’re the only beach in the world that doubles as a launch pad. Because this — you can only do here.”
Office of Tourism Marketing Director Charity Stewart said the campaign will aim to boost visitor counts through “competitive conquesting,” telling people why the Space Coast is the place they want to come, as opposed to other Florida beach tourism markets.
The Office of Tourism also plans to use $50,000 to $100,000 of its $980,000 fall marketing budget to promote the Space Coast in the three markets that Allegiant Air plans to begin flying to in November out of Melbourne Orlando International Airport — Charlotte, Nashville and Pittsburgh.
Cranis said Allegiant’s future in flying out of Melbourne will depend largely on how it does with its initial flights. Strong bookings would mean more flights per week to these and possibly other markets, he said.
This is among the Space Coast Office of Tourism’s promotional ads for the Cape Canaveral area.
In addition to spending money on traditional media, the Office of Tourism plans to promote local tourism this fall on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
It also is continuing to sponsor a specially curated Pandora radio station — called “Space Coast Grooves” — that debuted this summer and includes regular promotional messages for the Space Coast.
Meagan Happel, the Office of Tourism’s public relations manager, said “fans, industry partners and Space Coast Office of Tourism staff chose their favorite summer songs and tunes that remind them of the Space Coast. This collection includes classics by the Beach Boys and Jimmy Buffett for beachy vibes, to tracks like Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ and David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ to evoke the space half of our name.”
Cranis said the Space Coast also should benefit from increased marketing spending being done outside of Florida by Visit Florida to promote the state’s tourism destinations. Visit Florida is the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.