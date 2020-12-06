This home is located at 3600 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $599,995 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Welcome to 3600 Lakeview Drive on beautiful Lake Jackson. This luxury custom pool home was built in 2005 and situated on a 24,360-square-foot lot with 100 feet of lakefront. This gorgeous two-story home is loaded with upgrades, designer finishes and neutral colors throughout.
The home boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, home office, family room and media room. There is room and space for everyone in this home with 5,067 living square feet under air conditioning and 6,160 total square feet including the oversized three car garage, porches, lanai and two upstairs balconies. This home is move-in ready with a versatile floor plan that is very flexible and has the potential for six bedrooms.
A walkway leads to the front entry and opens into the home through custom double etched glass doors with matching sidelights. The large foyer has an atrium with the oak staircase creating an open spacious feel the minute you enter the home. The large foyer flows nicely to the living room to the right and dining room straight ahead. You will love the cozy under stairs reading nook to curl up with a good book. Large double doors open from the foyer to a screen porch overlooking the lake for great breezes and to bring the outdoors in.
The flow of the floor plan was designed for entertaining. The living room has a stone fireplace and windows offering 180-degree view of Lake Jackson. The space is open with a breakfast bar separating the living room from the gourmet kitchen. There is also a breakfast space to accommodate a large table. The kitchen has a center island, lots of countertops for food prep and serving, a coffee station, plus GE stainless-steel appliances. The cabinetry features many glass front doors for display. Another bar separates the spacious dining room and there is also a wet bar which is perfect when entertaining guest. French doors open to the lanai and caged pool area.
Downstairs also includes a beautiful private master retreat, with an office alcove and private door opening to the pool area. The master suite is elegant with a tray ceiling and cove lighting. The wood look tiled flooring adds warmth to the room. The spacious master bathroom includes a walk-in shower, soak tub, dual sink vanity, toilet closet and oversized walk-in closet with custom storage. Downstairs also has a home office and a guest suite with private bathroom. A spacious half-bath also has access to the pool and lanai. The large laundry room is conveniently located downstairs. There is a landing area desk to stash your personal items upon returning home and entering the home from the garage.
Moving upstairs is a very versatile second floor. This is the kids retreat. The upstairs feathers a family room/sitting area which overlooks the lake and sliding glass doors opening to the screened balcony. The open area also includes a bar area and can be an upstairs mini-kitchen. The upstairs bedrooms are a generous size. One bedroom also has sliders opening to the screened balcony overlooking the lake. The upstairs bathroom is large and has a private toilet closet. With a balcony over looking the pool is a craft area with a closet. Entrance into this space can be framed with a door to create an additional bedroom if needed. There is an over attic media room/bonus room, 15-by-23 feet with large walk-in closet. This is a flexible space as it has a private stair entrance from the garage. This is perfect for an in-law suite, additional bedroom, and nanny’s quarters.
The lanai overlooks a small easy to maintain backyard. The caged lanai features a 15-by-30-foot heated pool. Access the lanai from French doors, pool bath doors or a private entrance from the master bedroom.
The home has an oversized back entry three-car garage, lots of parking in the rear of the home or on the side. The back driveway has 50-amp RV hookup.
On the lakeside you will enjoy 100 feet of lakefront on Lake Jackson. The home has a beautiful dock built in 2018 with composite decking. There is a boathouse with electric lift and a large activity deck. Lake Jackson is a clear and clear 3,200-acre lake which offers a great place for watersports and bass fishing. You can sit on the activity deck and enjoy the morning sunrise or evening sunset. Lake Jackson has a 10-mile multi-use sidewalk for walking or jogging around the lake. For cycling, there is a bike lane around the lake.
The locations is great for professionals relocating to AdventHealth as you are approximately 10 minutes to the hospital. The home is located inside the City of Sebring with close access to the U.S. 27 and the Sebring Parkway.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com. For information or to schedule a showing call Maureen Cool at 863-873-7243.