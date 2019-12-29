This home is at 4512 Sandwedge Way in Sebring. This property is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Norm and Mandy Elliott with Keller Williams Realty.
Nestled on a huge corner lot (almost one acre of land), this spacious home has lots to offer. If you are looking for space, this home is sure to please.
Boasting over 2,300 square feet of living space, there are four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The awesome floor plan is perfect for a large family and/or for entertaining. You will love the living room and the fire-lit family room.
The main floor features all of the living spaces, an indoor laundry room, plus a first floor bedroom as well as newly remodeled half bath.
The gorgeous gourmet granite kitchen has stunning cabinets and range hood. The refrigerator is custom and matches the cabinets. There is lots of kitchen storage with tons of cabinets and pantry type cabinets, too. The big granite breakfast bar overlooks the family room, which features a French door the large screen porch overlooking the expansive back yard. (There is plenty of room to add a pool if you desire). The kitchen also has a breakfast nook area with a bay window. There is a formal dining room that is large enough to house an oversized dining table, chairs and hutch.
All the windows feature popular and pricey plantation shutters.
Upstairs you will find the dreamy master bedroom and private on-suite, as well as two more guest bedrooms and another full bath.
The outdoor entertaining spaces are just as incredible as the house. The big deck features a built-in bar around the tree and a covered gazebo. Host the best back yard barbecues and parties! The kids will be happy too with the treehouse, complete with a slide.
There is also an attached two-car, side-entry garage.
To schedule a viewing, call Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480 today. MLS 271064