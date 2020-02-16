This home is located at 2701 Treasure Cay Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $244,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Situated on an oversized corner lot in the Sterling Oaks section of Country Club of Sebring, this beautifully landscaped three-bedroom/two-bath/two-car garage home is ready for its new owners.
Step inside through the decorative leaded glass front door with sidelights and arch overhead to discover an open floor plan perfect for the family as well as for entertaining. An abundance of windows let in natural light giving you a welcoming feel.
The kitchen boasts staggered white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, a planning desk, plus a 10-by-10-foot breakfast area with a lighted niche.
The kitchen is separated from the 18-by-20-foot family room by a breakfast bar. This open plan allows the chef in the kitchen to be part of the activities. Sliding glass doors from the family room open to the lanai. Arched openings, vaulted ceilings and plant ledges give the room character. There’s a formal dining room as well as a living room with coffered ceiling that also serves as an office or den.
The spacious owner’s suite boasts a double tray ceiling and French doors leading to the screened lanai. The spa-like bath has a walk-in shower, glass block window, garden tub and his and her vanities.
There are two other bedrooms and a bath for your guests. The laundry room is just off the kitchen for easy access and has a deep sink and cabinets.
The 10-by-19-foot lanai gives you a peaceful view of the wooded back yard and golf course beyond. Exterior features include decorative landscape rock with concrete curbing, a well for irrigation, side entry garage, plus that large backyard with mature trees and golf course view.
Built in 1999, this home has 2,026 square feet of living area with 2,652 total square feet.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or check out their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com. MLS #271220