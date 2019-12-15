This home is at 4085 Santa Barbara Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $214,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home is located in a very desirable neighborhood — Harder Hall. This beautiful spacious three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts 2,149 of living square feet and 2,858 total square feet.
Entering this home, you will instantly fall in love with the open floor concept this home has to offer. Kitchen features multi-level cabinets with lots of counter space, wrap-around bar that opens onto the family room and dining area. Perfect for entertaining. There is also a large master bedroom, French doors with access to a screened- in lanai, master bathroom with dual sinks, linen closet and a walk-in shower.
This private split plan features two spacious guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom between.
There’s also a new whole-house generator, a new A/C installed in 2014, hurricane shutters, central vac system, alarm system, irrigation well with new pump and timer, in-house utility room and new blinds in the family room that overlooks a beautifully landscaped backyard. The property has city water and sewer. No HOA.
There will be an open house from 1-3 p.m. today (Sunday, Dec. 15).
If you are looking for a move-in ready, meticulously maintained home, don’t let this one pass you by. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com MLS 270742