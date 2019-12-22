This home is located at 5029 Sugar Bay Street in Sebring. This property has been listed for sale at $289,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group.
Located in Sun ‘N Lake Golfing Country Club gated community of Magnolia Place, The prestigious home features over 2,900 living square feet and over 3,600 total square feet. The property boasts three spacious bedrooms, additional office space, 2.5 bathrooms and a very flexible floorplan.
The kitchen is perfect for any gourmet chef. The kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops and tri-level wood cabinets that are great for decorating. The dining space is fit for a king and his castle.
Upon entering the home you will find a beautiful brick paver driveway and walkway to the double doors with glass etched design. The front foyer is open and inviting. There is a formal living room and family room.
Glass sliding doors open to the caged enclosed rear lanai that has a very unique saltwater therapy pool with a jet jacuzzi tub. Perfect for cooling off, exercising and keeping in shape without the hassle of a full-size pool. There is a lot of undercover space out here too. The best place to live is Florida’s outdoor spaces. Barbecues should be awesome out there.
This home has a newer roof that is metal to look like barrel tile; this should last you a lifetime and is is a $60,000-plus value. The property also features a two-car garage and additional side entry for golf cart. An over-sized garage is all the rage and you will love the size.
Enjoy Sun ‘N Lake amenities. With a short golf cart ride you have two championship, 18-hole golf courses, a community pool, community center with basketball, and pickel ball is very popular among the residents, too. Want to dine close by? Check out the Island View Restaurant.
Sun ‘N Lake has central water and sewer, full-time security and a fire department on hand. This adds to your peace of mind.
Imagine all of this under $300,000!!! The property is offered through Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group, with Dawn Dell. You can schedule to see this property with Dawn by calling her direct at 863-381-0400 or check out the professional photos at www.dawndell.com. MLS 265513