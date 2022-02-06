This home is located at 604 Rutherford Blvd. in Sebring. The home is priced at $194,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a family home on a large private lot? Look no further! This manufactured home on your own half-plus acre lot with three bedrooms and two baths is the perfect find.
Step into this home to be greeted by high ceilings, crown moldings, hurricane windows and a spacious family room with a brick wood burning fireplace in the corner.
The large kitchen boasts wood cabinets, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island with breakfast bar. It has a gorgeous view out the kitchen window to the wooded back yard. There’s a dining room attached with plenty of room for your hutch or china cabinet.
The spacious owner’s suite at 16-by-14 feet offers plenty of room for a sitting area and features crown molding and walk-in closet. The large bath has a double sink vanity, built-in linen closet and a corner shower. There are two more bedrooms and a lovely bath for your family and guests.
You’ll enjoy sitting on the newer screened deck in back overlooking the beautiful private yard with its 40-plus fruit trees including mango, guava, tangerine and coconut. There are two sheds and two carports giving you plenty of room to store your cars, lawn equipment and toys. A fence will keep your four-legged family members safe.
This lovely home, built in 2005, has 1,980 square feet of living area with 2,268 total square footage. It is situated on over 1/2 acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.