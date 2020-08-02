This home is located at 120 Lime Road NE in Lake Placid. It is priced at $249,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This spacious and sprawling canal home is nestled on the first canal leading to popular Lake June. It’s a very short boat ride to open water.
Not only does this home boast amazing curb appeal, it has lots of updates inside, too. Both the roof and A/C are less than five years old. There is no carpet here anywhere – all floors are tiled or laminate flooring – perfect for kids/pets or those with allergies.
There is lots of room here with over 1,800 square feet under air with a split floor plan.
The galley-style granite kitchen has a pass-through and bar overlooking the living room and the dining room. Sleek black appliances accent the black granite nicely. There is ample cabinet space and a pantry closet for additional kitchen storage.
A quaint breakfast nook sits at one end of the kitchen before you step out into the family room. The family room is amazing and features a wall of windows giving you a panoramic view of the canal and letting in plenty of natural light.
There is a door leading to large screen porch and fenced-in back yard (again perfect for kids/pets). The back yard has producing lime, peach, orange and tangerine trees. Just outside the fence and along the seawall is the incredible roofed dock that expands over the canal. The whole dock is floored offering an amazing spot to entertain. There is tons of space and seating.
Back inside, both of the bedrooms are huge and feature walk-in closets. One has a private bath and one bath is just outside the bedroom door. Both of these rooms can accommodate large or a lot of furniture.
Peace of mind during a storm – this home not only has a newer roof, but also hurricane shutters.
The attached two-car garage with a sliding screen door.
This is an awesome waterfront home at a great price. Located in Placid Lakes at 120 Lime Road NE, it is being offered for $249,900 by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call 863-658-3780.
