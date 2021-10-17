This home is located at 308 Brant Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $275,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Looking for a newer house with enough space for all your recreational vehicles? Look no further than this 2008 nice, well-maintained three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home in Sebring Hills South on two lots. You can bring your camper, boat and truck. On the second lot there’s a huge 30-by-20-by-15 feet, tall carport and even a shed to store your lawn tools.
At just under 2,000 living square feet you’ll immediately feel how spacious, bright and open this split floor plan home is. Enter into the grand living room with cathedral ceiling, open into the dining room and tile throughout the main living areas.
Past the living room and through arched entryways is the kitchen and large family room. Cook and bake up your favorite meals and desserts in this beautiful, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar that adds lots of prep space, pantry and a window over the sink.
The kitchen opens into the family room so you can still be part of all the action and entertainment while cooking. Beside the family room are sliding doors that lead into the backyard.
Want a big master suite? Then you’ve got it here. It’s spacious and open includes a nice walk-in closet and ensuite with a large granite countertop vanity, separate toilette and tub area plus access to the backyard. Your family or company will feel comfortable in the large guest bedrooms and the guest bathroom also has a tall granite countertop vanity and shower with tub.
Enjoy the warm sunny days in your fenced-in backyard where you can let your pets roam free while you take a refreshing dip in the above ground pool. Best of all, this home is located on a quiet street with no immediate neighbors on either side or the back plus there’s city water.
Just a great location, centrally located only minutes away from Lakeshore Mall, the movie theater, shopping centers and restaurants. Come make this home yours today.
MLS#283116