This home is at 4382 Briarcliff Avenue in Sebring. It is priced for $199,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
The home is situated on over half an acre of land completely fenced, and boasts over 1,900 living square feet with a total of 2,620 square feet. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath plus an office will not disappoint. You must see this home to appreciate the high quality of workmanship that has been put into it.
The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, tastefully done back splash, quartz countertops, newer appliances, pass-thru window, and a breakfast bar. The office and half bath off the kitchen could be a fourth bedroom if desired, with a pocket door for privacy.
The master suite includes his and her closets, a walk-in shower, new vanity top and fixtures. The spacious guest bedrooms feature large closets. A guest bathroom has been updated with new vanity top and fixtures.
The living room boasts over 324 square feet with cathedral ceiling that gives a spacious feel perfect for entertaining, leading to a sun room completely glassed in with tinted Thermopane windows for additional privacy and energy efficiency.
Some of the additional updates to this home include: newer roof, A/C, hot water heater, Skeeter Beater, garage door opener, chain link and privacy fence, landscape curbing, sprinkler system, carpet, tile, freshly painted inside and out and a new metal door with automatic opener on the shed.
This is a perfect family or winter home that is just minutes from the public boat ramp at Lake Josephine.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties. MLS # 271450