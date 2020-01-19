This home is located at 3011 Sunrise Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring and is priced at $289,000. It is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Are you looking for a pool home in a golfing community in? This pool home located in the Manor Hill area of Sun ‘N Lake may be just the right home for you.
The spacious home features approximately 2,200 living square feet under air and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Enter the home into a large foyer and you will notice the tall ceilings and great view of the pool through the sliding glass doors. The living room is straight ahead and the dining room is to the right. A passage way from the living room opens to the large 19-by-13-foot kitchen, which includes a breakfast area space. Sliding glass doors open the living room into the lanai to extend your entertaining area. Kitchen cabinets are light wood and include a peninsular island with seating for breakfast or casual meals. The kitchen area flows to the family room. You will enjoy the fireplace in this family gathering area on a cool evening. The floors in this area are a laminate wood.
Now moving back to the living room, the dining room is to the right of the foyer.
The home has a split floor plan. The master suite has a tray ceiling and sliding glass door opening to the pool and lanai. The master bathroom is spacious with a spa tub, dual sink vanity and step-in shower with a glass enclosure. The second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. Depending on your needs, there is an office or fourth bedroom with a spacious closet. The hall bathroom room is great for visiting guest and also has an exterior door. This bathroom also serves as the pool bath. It features a glass enclosed shower.
The pool area has a 40-by-30-foot pool cage with new screens and includes a 20-by-10-foot covered lanai space for patio furniture. The pool is 15-by-30-foot and has an attractive travertine paver deck. This is a most enjoyable space and can be used year-round as the pool is heated.
Upgrades and features to the home include new solar panels that heat the hot water heater. The roof was replaced in 2017. All bathrooms are freshly painted. Much of the furniture is available for purchase separate of closing.
Sun ‘N Lake is a great community with lots of amenities including 36 holes of golf on two championship courses. Amenities for the community include tennis courts, community pool and clubhouse, pro-shop, plus a full-service restaurant and bar. Whether your plans are to winter in Florida as a retiree, raise a family, buying a first home or professional relocating, this home is minutes to schools, the golf course and AdventHealth hospital. This home has something on everyone’s wish list. Sun ‘N Lake is a great Central Florida location approximately two hours to either coast, Orlando and most South Florida location.
For information or to schedule a showing call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.