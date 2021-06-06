This home is at 4300 Shad Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group, Luxury Division.
Looking for something that will please the whole family, here it is. This home was constructed in 1995 and has over 3,000 living square feet (under air conditioning) and over 5,000 total square feet (under roof). The property is in The Crossings of Sebring on just over an acre of land that backs up to empty land. It is close and convenient to just about everything too.
This home features four spacious bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths (half bath is located in the pool area, super convenient). The home was renovated in 2016.
When you walk in you will find the foyer that comes into the formal living room. Continue to the back of the home is the family room that is overlooked by the kitchen and breakfast nook area. In the front is a large family room that will host almost any family party. The kitchen is super spacious with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and pantries ... yes, two pantries.
This home is made for entertaining. The family room has French doors that opens to the rear screen enclosure with pool. Imagine having everyone over for summer fun!
The guest bedrooms are on one side of the home and share a bathroom. On the other side of the home is a luxurious primary suite complete with a spa-like bathroom. This bathroom is literally built for a Queen and King. Dressing areas with respective sinks, large soaker tub separate walk-in tiled shower and additionally large his and hers closets.
The exterior of the home has a great circular driveway. There is a workshop in the back of the property, where there is also a full basketball court. You can host many family events here, too. There is also a separate covered barbecue area. The pool is concrete and has a separate pool bath.
This home is offered by BHHS Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can view the property with a 3D Tour that is interactive and very useful at www.dawndell.com, or call Dawn direct to make your appointment to take a tour of this home at 863-381-0400.
MLS 279110